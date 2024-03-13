ALTON - The future looks very bright for Alton Middle School seventh-grader Jacob Sutphin. Jacob posted a 30-3 overall record and finished second recently in the state wrestling tournament at 95 pounds.

Jacob also wrestles for the Alton Little Redbirds and the King Select Wrestling Club. He advanced to state in fifth grade. After significant work, he was at the top this time at state.

Jacob set a goal of top two at state and said: “It meant a lot” to accomplish that feat.

“I was very excited about it,” he said of his state finish. “My goal is to get back to state again next year and win it.”

In mid-April, Jacob heads to the Adidas Nationals in Kansas City.

Jacob’s mother, Lori, said she was extremely proud of her son. As soon as they arrived home for the state meet, Jacob asked her, "When do I get to go back to practice?” She added that her son is extremely dedicated to the sport of wrestling. He also plays baseball for Alton Middle.

Jacob said he will work hard to get back to state next year as an eighth-grader and “keep challenging myself and working to get better.” He also hopes to one day be a wrestler for Coach Eric Roberson and the AHS boys wrestling squad.

