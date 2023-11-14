BETHALTO - Civic Memorial distance runner Jacob Cranford was a key part of the Eagles’ boys' cross-country success in the fall of 2023.

One of Cranford’s cross-country highlights was a second-place finish in the Madison County Invite with a time of 16:15.9. He also was 19th in the IHSA Regional at Highland with a time of 16:21.7 and posted a time of 16:17.0 in the state championships. He ran a 15:31.3 at the Jacksonville Sectional.

Cranford is only a sophomore, so the Eagles' head cross-country coach Jake Peal has him for two more seasons. Cranford will also be a track and field athlete in the spring for Civic Memorial.

Jacob is a Tom Farm State Farm Insurance Male Athlete of the Month for the Eagles.

Coach Peal describes Jacob as a “very hard worker.”

“Jacob is a student of the sport and isn’t afraid to share his goals aloud,” the coach said.

Coach Peal said the sophomore runner developed into a huge role this year in the Eagles lineup in 2023.

“As a sophomore, he has a very bright future,” the coach added. “Jacob is a relentless worker and he is not afraid to push the pace in workouts or practices. Jacob races fearlessly and has a very strong motor.”

Again, a salute to Jacob Cranford for his Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete of the Month honor for Civic Memorial.

