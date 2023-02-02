Couples names: Jacob and Christina Hall

City: Godfrey

Article continues after sponsor message

Date met pr started dating: March 16, 2022

Date married: October 12, 2002

What makes your relationship special? We tried to get married after a month of dating. Our parents were not happy! (Having our own children now, we can understand why. Lol) We married on our 6 month anniversary and have been married for 20 years now.

Share a memory you have made together: There are so many that it is hard to choose but one that sticks out would be hiking up Bell Mountain in Missouri on Easter weekend during Covid and listening to a sermon with our 3 kids at sunset on top of the mountain.

More like this: