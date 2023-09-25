ORLAND PARK - Scout Jackson won two events on the day, while Edwardsville swimmers won a total of six events, including two relays, as the Tigers won the Jane Caliendo Invitational girls swimming meet Saturday at Carl Sandburg High School in Orland Park, a suburb of Chicago.

The Tigers won with a score of 271 points, with Chicago Lane Tech second at 261 points and the host Eagles were third with 259 points. Fourth place went to New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central, who had 192, with Naperville Central coming in fifth with 171 points, sixth place went to Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep Catholic at 93 points, Chicago Mother McAuley Catholic was seventh with 86 points, Chicago Marist Catholic was eighth at 39 points, Naperville Neuqua Valley came in ninth at 16 points and LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy placed 10th with seven points.

After the diving competition took place, the Tigers started off on the right foot as the 200-yard medley relay team of Jackson, Karis Chen, Reilly Curry and Grace Oertle won the race with a time of 1:50.57, with Jackson getting her first individual win in the 200-yard freestyle at 2:00.59, while Pera Onal came in at 2:15.76 and Kylie Fellner having a time of 2:29.64. Georgia Samet was fifth in the 200-yard individual medley, coming home at 2:21.06, while Vivian Lu was 12th at 2:28.37. Oertle and Curry finished one-two in the 50-yard freestyle, with Oertle winning at 25.29 seconds and Curry was second at 25.83 seconds. Karissa Osborn also came in at 28.70 seconds.

Jackson won her second event of the day in the 100-yard butterfly, winning with a time of 1:00.04, with Curry finishing fourth at 1:01.81. Chen finished seventh in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 58.08 seconds, with Parker LeVasseur also coming home at 59.35 seconds, good for 11th place, while Fellner had a time of 1:05.70. Samet finished third in the 500-yard freestyle, coming home at 5:31.67, with Osborn placing fifth at 5:41.19

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Jackson, Lu, Samet and Oertle won their race at 1:41.44, while the team of LeVasseur, Onal, Savanna Lewis and Osborn came in 11th at 1:53.39. Oertle came in third in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:01.21, with Onal coming in seventh at 1:05.13 and LeVasseur placing ninth at 1:06.38. Chen won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:08.04, with Lu coming in eighth at 1:18.13 and Lewis having a time of 1:26.95. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Samet, Curry. Lu and Chen won with a time of 3:46.14, while the team of Osborn, Onal, Fellner and LeVasseur placed ninth at 4:06.25.

