EDWARDSVILLE - Mannie Jackson has announced in a letter a notice the closing of the Mannie Jackson Center for Humanities Foundation operating activities at 1210 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.

The Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities, a division of Lewis and Clark Community College, was founded to create quality humanities programming in the areas of education, research, public engagement and leadership.

Jackson said the following in a statement:

"Without financial and academic support, the Center projects inability to effectively fulfill its mission. "The Foundation, with the support of program /research partners Lewis and Clark Community College, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Madison County Regional Office of Education; the Center has specified and accomplished many innovative initiatives over the years including its nationally renowned International Lecture Series, STEM Meets Humanities, and of course Conversations Toward a Brighter Future.

"This notice serves as the formal notification of the Center’s suspension of activities effective immediately. Thanks are extended to Academic partners, many generous donors, City of Edwardsville and the Lincoln School Foundation for loyal and worthy support."

