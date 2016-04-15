It was sixty nine years ago today, April 15, 1945, that Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball. Tonight, players on every team will wear 42 to honor the baseball great.

“It has an impact on everybody,” said Randal Grichuk, who sent out a tweet to honor Robinson earlier in the day. “The first African-American to play in the big leagues–it’s a big deal. It’s definitely history in the making so it’s pretty special that we get to wear a jersey with 42 on it.”

Besides using social media, Grichuk also had an old school Brooklyn Dodgers hat in his locker.

“I actually got it from Tommy Pham,” he shared. “He had two of them, so I asked him if he wouldn’t mind and he said no, go ahead. Pretty cool hat and it’s definitely such a special day, I’m glad he gave it to me.”

The St. Louis Cardinals will look to continue their run of success on Jackie Robinson Day as they host the Cincinnati Reds tonight. Since MLB began recognizing Robinson in April of 2004, the Cardinals are 11-1 on Jackie Robinson Day and are averaging 7.9 runs per game in those contests.

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Jeremy Hazelbaker, LF

Matt Holliday, 1B

Stephen Piscotty, RF

Randal Grichuk, CF

Yadier Molina, C

Kolten Wong, 2B

Aledmys Diaz, SS

Carlos Martinez, P