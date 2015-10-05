WOOD RIVER – Hole-in-one! Local car dealership Jack Schmitt Chevrolet Wood River donated insurance on a brand new 2015 Chevrolet Spark to the local Boys & Girls Club of Alton as part of their recent golf tournament. Owner Jack Schmitt himself gave the keys to the lucky winner, Josh Kassler.

The local Boys & Girls Club of Alton recently hosted their golf tournament at the Spencer T. Olin Golf Course and had the best fundraising event to date.

Every year the Boys & Girls Club of Alton hosts a golf tournament. For over twenty years, no one has hit a hole-in-one at the fundraising tournament. This year’s hole-in-one prize was a new 2015 Chevrolet Spark. The local car dealership is a firm believer in giving back to the community and was honored to have the chance to provide a donation.

“This fundraising event is instrumental to our organization and allows us to continue providing programs to the kids who need it the most,” said Al Womack, Jr., Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Alton. “This was the first year that we have partnered with Jack Schmitt Chevrolet Wood River.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Alton provides quality programs and services to the surrounding youth in need. This year the organization set the highest fundraising goal to date. With the support of the community, they not only met their goal, but they also exceeded it.

To find out more about The Boys and Girls Club of Alton, please visit them at www.bgcalton.org or contact their office at 618-462-6249.

For more information about Jack Schmitt Chevrolet Wood River, please contact them at (888) 246-4048 or visit them online at www.schmittchevrolet.com.

