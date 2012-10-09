Alton, IL – The Alton Police Department and the Madison County States Attorney’s office will hold a press conference today at 2:00 PM at Alton Police Headquarters to announce 1st degree murder charges against the mother of a 2 month old infant who died on October 4th .

The investigation started at approximately 8:30 am, on October 4th with a 911 call to the residence of the mother, who reported her 2 month old son was unresponsive. Police Officers and EMS workers arrived and found the infant not breathing and unresponsive to resuscitation efforts. The infant was transported to an Alton hospital and pronounced deceased after further resuscitation efforts.

A joint investigation was conducted by Alton Police detectives, the Madison County Coroners office and the Department of Children & Family Services. An autopsy revealed the child died by homicidal means.

Earlier this morning, the Madison County States Attorneys Office filed 1st Degree Murder charges against the mother. The mother was taken into custody moments ago at the Alton Police Department, where she will be held without bond.

