Alton, IL - Jacoby Arts Center is proud to announce the winners of the 2014 Regional High School Awards.

Grade 12 winners include, in first place, Jacob Furlong of Marquette; in second place, Meridan Markowitz of Edwardsville High; and in third place, Elizabeth Leady of Roxana High.

Grade 11 winners include, in first place, Sam Goble of Alton High; in second place, Torre O'Neill of Marquette; and in third place, Brandon Tate of Civic Memorial.

In Grades 9 and 10, winners include, in first place, Kathryn Ellison of Roxana; in second, Kylie Linkeman of Civic Memorial; and in third, Emma Mattix-Wand of Marquette.

Exceptional merit awards were given to AHS tenth grader Sydney Mossman, 11th grader Amelia Pytlinski of Edwardsville High, 12th grader Ciara Cook of Jersey County High, and Civic Memorial 12th grader Devon Phanthavady.

Jacoby Arts Center would like to congratulate the winners and thank all the student participants.

