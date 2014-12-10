Name: Jabri'Ayre Lynn-Marie Banks

Parents: Liz Ballinger and J'marrco Banks

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Weight: 6 lbs 12 oz

Birthdate: 12/1/14

Article continues after sponsor message

Time: 11:01 PM

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Grandparents: Victoria Henderson of Alton, Sarah Banks of Alton, Clarence Scruggs of Alton and Robert McGowan of Alton

Great Grandparents: Maydale Knight and Ora Lee Banks

More like this:

Sep 13, 2023 - Comedian Shawn Banks to Return to Alton as Emcee at Mayor's Ball

Sep 1, 2023 - 2nd Annual Alton Mayor's Charity and Fundraiser Ball to Honor Local Charity and Community Members

Sep 14, 2023 - Durbin Meets With Home Depot CEO To Discuss Swipe Fees

3 days ago - Godfrey Hotel Study Moving Forward

5 days ago - Sparklight® to Open Fall 2023 Applications for Charitable Giving Fund to Support Local Nonprofit Organizations  

 