Jabri'Ayre Lynn-Marie Banks
December 10, 2014 6:16 PM
Name: Jabri'Ayre Lynn-Marie Banks
Parents: Liz Ballinger and J'marrco Banks
Weight: 6 lbs 12 oz
Birthdate: 12/1/14
Time: 11:01 PM
Hospital: St. Anthony's
Grandparents: Victoria Henderson of Alton, Sarah Banks of Alton, Clarence Scruggs of Alton and Robert McGowan of Alton
Great Grandparents: Maydale Knight and Ora Lee Banks
