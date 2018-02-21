CENTRALIA - J. David Parker announces that he will be a write-in candidate for District 108 State Representative in the March 20, 2018 Democratic Primary.

The 108 th District includes the cities of: Breese, Carlyle, Centralia, Edwardsville, Highland, Lebanon, Mascoutah, Nashville, O'Fallon, Trenton, Troy, Wamac and the villages of Addieville, Albers, Alhambra, Aviston, Bartelso, Beckemeyer, Damiansville, Germantown, Glen Carbon, Grantfork, Hamel, Hoffman, Hoyleton, Huey, Irvington, Marine, Maryville, New Baden, New Minden, Oakdale, Okawville, Pierron, Richview, St. Jacob, Summerfield, Venedy and the surrounding townships.

Mr. Parker is a graduate of William Penn University with a B.A. in Mass Communications and Public Relations, additionally he studied Theology at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. Mr. Parker has been politically active since around the age of 18, his reputation for civic activism grew and led to activity in several political campaigns and subsequent service in several appointed municipal boards and offices in his native New Jersey.

David Parker is married with four children, two boys and two girls ranging in age from 14 to 33 and two grandsons.

Mr. Parker is a former pastor, who additionally worked in newspapers, radio, marketing, law enforcement and asset protection.

Mr. Parker is not a native of Illinois, but he has resided in the region for over 20 years.

“I believe that it speaks volumes for my love of this area than that I have chosen to reside here rather than become a resident by happenstance of birth. I furthermore believe that I offer a fresher perspective for being able to see our district through ‘a fresh set of eyes’ seeing it for what it is now rather than nostalgically and offering a vision for what it can be in the future. I chose to reside in the City of Centralia and I enjoy living in this part of Illinois very much.”

In explanation as to why he has decided to run, Mr. Parker stated:

“I am sick to death of Chicago and Cook County getting seemingly unending support and aid from Springfield. Time and time again they have gotten the gold mine and we have gotten the shaft. It is time for our state government to take districts such as the 108th seriously.

"The cities and villages of 108th need a Representative that will go to Springfield and not forget their needs and get the money flowing to us for public works projects and human services programs, among other items on a very long list of what we so desperately need.

"We need to stand up, make noise and be counted to make Springfield acknowledge us in order to help us not only merely survive but in order to thrive. We must offer incentives that will attract industry, which will in turn create jobs and opportunity to our communities; not only from providing employment but furthermore by people spending their income locally affecting a trickle-down effect to aid in growing local businesses and subsequently growing the economies of the cities in our district.

"Currently, many of our communities are failing while Northern Illinois continues to receive unfairly biased help from the state. We have good reason to be outraged, we are overdue for real action and leadership on the issues that affect the stagnation and, sadly, degeneration we are witnessing in our local communities.

I believe in my heart that it is still not too late to force the Spring from the Winter we, in this section of Illinois have weathered for far too long. If you elect me; my promise to you is that I will always represent the unique needs of The 108th District in Springfield, refusing to be ignored, always lobbying and voting in favor of the best interests of our district and against anything that may negatively impact us.

"I pledge to always fight tirelessly for programs, aid and support which we so desperately need to positively impact life in this area."

