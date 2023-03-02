GRANITE CITY - Granite City senior guard Ivan Gaston was one of the most important players for the Granite City High boys' basketball team in the 2022-2023 season. He was a defensive standout and his teammates could always count on him to be there for them when and where he was needed.

Granite City's Ivan Gaston in a photo taken at the Collinsville Holiday Tourney.One of the highlights of Gaston's 2022-2023 season occurred in the Jersey Mid-Winter Classic when he dropped a three-ball at the buzzer to beat Edwardsville 51-50 in an upset. Gaston's buzzer-beater was the only lead the Warriors had in the second half. Gaston had nine points in that particular game and three were the game-winner final points.

Gaston was one of the hardest workers on the team and a very dependable player, who can be counted on to make the plays when needed.

For his efforts both on and off the court, Gaston has been named a Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of the Month. At this point, Gaston will be a valuable member of the Granite City boys' track and field team.

"Obviously, I know I have a wide skill set but my job is to play defense and just run the offense through my teammates and be a good team player," he said. "My main goal in regards to basketball is to play at the next level. Coach Gerald Moore has developed me to do great things He truly believes in me and I believe I can go pretty far with this."

