EDWARDSVILLE - Representatives from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Campus Recreation will share their knowledge on fitness floor layouts with industry professionals from across the nation during the NIRSA: Leaders in Collegiate Recreation’s Annual Conference being held March 4-7 in Denver.

Fitness Coordinator Amanda Couch, will speak alongside Estelle Gyimah, a fitness graduate assistant pursuing a master’s in college student personnel administration, and Kari Kolle, a facilities graduate assistant pursuing a master’s in exercise and sport psychology. They will expand on “The Psychology of the Fitness Floor Layout. A view of our observations and changes to maximize use.”

“I’m thankful to continue to work with Kari and Estelle from concept to presentation, refining and collecting more information to presenting again,” Couch said. “It has been an enjoyable topic to dive into and discuss with our professional peers. We are excited to continue our conversation at the national level. We’re not only discussing our findings, but also hearing different perspectives and learning about what others have observed in their facilities.”

The trio presented on the same topic at the Annual State Workshop for the Illinois Intramural-Recreational Sports Association held in October 2017.

