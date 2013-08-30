It’s Time to Shine! Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. “IT’S TIME TO SHINE!” If you are a woman in ministry or a pastor’s wife you are invited to attend this FREE conference. This is an interdenominational event were women involved in church ministry, community ministry, or their own ministry will be able to connect with each other, be encouraged, and renewed for the call of God on their life .



Event details



Friday, September 20th 6:30-9:00pm

Saturday, September 21st 8:30-11:30am



Conference location-

Cornerstone Church

4836 N. Alby St.

Godfrey, IL 62035



This conference is being hosted by Living in the Light Ministries and Rev. Kristi Lemley



For more information http://www.kristilemley.com/ Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip