“IT’S TIME TO SHINE!” 

If you are a woman in ministry or a pastor’s wife you are invited to attend this FREE conference.  This is an interdenominational event were women involved in church ministry, community ministry, or their own ministry will be able to connect with each other, be encouraged, and renewed for the call of God on their life .
 
Event details
 
Friday, September 20th  6:30-9:00pm
Saturday, September 21st  8:30-11:30am
 
Conference location-
Cornerstone Church
4836 N. Alby St.
Godfrey, IL  62035
 
This conference is being hosted by Living in the Light Ministries and Rev. Kristi Lemley
 
For more information http://www.kristilemley.com/ 

