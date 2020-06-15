ST. LOUIS — It’s Time To Fly and that means rolling up a sleeve and helping us save lives. The St. Louis Cardinals, Fox Sports Midwest and the American Red Cross invite fans to donate blood at the 17th annual St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive June 17-19. Everyone who attempts to donate will receive a specially designed St. Louis Cardinals T-shirt, while supplies last, and $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.*

The St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive always comes at a critical time of year, but this year has presented new challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have a desire to help others can step up to the plate and help save lives by participating in this year’s event. There are 17 locations associated with this year’s drive.

Since its inception in 2004, more than 13,350 blood donations have been collected at the St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive. This year we are anticipating collecting more than 900 donations of lifesaving blood.

17th Annual St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive:

Wednesday, June 17

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Charles County, 9000, Veterans Memorial Parkway, O’Fallon, MO.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge #1721, 4 Elks Drive, Crystal City, MO.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Meramec Arnold Elks, 1515 Miller Road, Imperial, MO.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Roland Lewis Community Building, South 27th St., Mount Vernon, IL

12:45 to 5:45 p.m. at Chester Grade School, 650 Opdylke Street, Chester, IL

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Orlando’s Banquet Room, 4300 Hoffmeister Ave., St. Louis, MO.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Greater Alton Church, 506 East Airline Drive, East Alton, IL.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Eagle Springs Golf Course, 2575 Redman Ave., St. Louis, MO.

Thursday, June 18

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Orlando’s Banquet Room, 4300 Hoffmeister Ave., St. Louis, MO.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Favazz’s on the Hill, 5201 Southwest Ave., St. Louis, MO.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Lion’s Den, 1001 St. Louis Ave., Valley Park, MO.

· 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at VFW Post 6996 Potosi, 510 Veterans Drive

Mineral Point, MO.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ballwin Community Center, 1 Ballwin Commons Circle Drive, Ballwin, MO.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Drury Inn Suites Brentwood, 8700 Eager Road, Brentwood, MO.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West Fifth St., Washington, MO.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Woods Fort Restaurant & Banquet Center, #1 Country Club Drive, Troy, MO.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Charles Elks Lodge, 560 St. Peters Howell Road, St. Charles, MO.

Friday, June 19

Noon to 6 p.m. at Farmington Community Civic Center, 2 Black Night Drive, Farmington, MO.

Noon to 6 p.m. at St. Luke’s UMC, 2761 Telegraph Road, St. Louis, MO.

Noon to 6 p.m. at Downtown Belleville YMCA, 200 S. Illinois St., Belleville, IL.

As of June 15, the Red Cross is now testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies for a limited time, providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to this coronavirus. Donors who help support the urgent need by giving at this drive will be able to view their results 7-10 days after donation through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or at RedCrossBlood.org.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and?additional precautions?– including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to protect the health of all those in attendance.

Donors of all blood types are needed at this year’s St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive. Those with types O, A negative and B negative blood are encouraged to make a Power Red donation at this blood drive. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact. During this type of donation, red blood cells are separated from other blood components, and the plasma and platelets are safely and comfortably returned to the donor.

Donated blood may be used to help accident victims, surgery patients, organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. There is no substitute for donated blood products. Each day, the Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 blood donations to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,500 hospitals across the country.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code CARDS or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, from a computer or mobile device on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

*Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.

