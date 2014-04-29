Sts. Peter & Paul Parish has a lot of food and fun planned for this year's Spring Fling!

Their Adult Night is Friday, May 2nd from 6pm-10pm, and includes a craft beer tasting with over 70 craft beers to choose from! Get a jump on all of the other bidders for the basket raffle and silent auction. Also enjoy live tunes from the musical duo Jay and Waylon from 7-10 p.m. Food? They’ve got it! Try to resist the famous “Otis” platter or pulled pork, burgers, brats, beans and more!



Article continues after sponsor message

Family Fun Day is Saturday, May 3rd from 2pm-10pm. Can you say inflatables? There will be Joust, toddler ball pit and bounce, mini all-star basketball and a 24 foot high slide inflatables! There will also be games, prizes and more! Piasa Martial Arts will demonstrate their Tae Kwon Do at 3:00. And don’t miss the St. Louis Cardinals’ Fredbird and the St. Louis Blues’ Louie, who will be making an appearance sometime in the afternoon. Music begins at 2pm and ends at 10p.m. New this year will be the registration booth for NEW incoming families; teachers will be on hand to offer tours for any new families interested in the school. There will be shirts, hats, and koozies for sale.



Don’t forget to buy your tickets for the BIG Raffle, the Wheelbarrow O’ Booze Raffle, and the Meat Raffle!

Any questions? Please call Saints Peter & Paul School at 618-465-8711 or Pete Williams at 618-407-6018. Discover, Mastercard, and Visa will be accepted.

More like this: