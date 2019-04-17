GLEN CARBON - The wait for the first phase of the Old Troy Road Construction Project to end is over. On Tuesday, Village of Glen Carbon officials opened the much-anticipated traffic route.

The overall reaction was amazement at the improvements. The improvements are so great, that Village Administrator Jamie Bowden felt compelled to remind motorists the speed limit is 35 mph on the route.

The Village of Glen Carbon held a meeting on April 15, 2019, to discuss the Old Troy Road Construction Project and future developments.

Village Administrator Jamie Bowden said all along they were very cautious about setting an exact time of the first phase completion because of the weather this past winter and obtaining asphalt to finish.

“It is a nice improvement,” he said of the now completed portion. “Just be careful with the speed, the speed limit is 35 mph.”

The rest of the Monday night meeting was dedicated to the remaining portion of the project, which includes Bouse Road to the West all the way to Father McGivney Catholic School. Bowden also explained the Catholic Diocese contribution for a portion of the project.

Improvements in phase one include 36’-wide concrete pavement with asphalt shoulders and will provide a much-needed upgrade to a roadway utilized by many area residents. Phase two will include the Bouse Road improvements from the Fairfield Subdivision to Chamberlain in the City of Troy. The third and final phase will include improvements from Glen Crossing Road south to just north of State Route 162. Anticipate completion date on January 1, 2020, weather permitting."

See the full video of the meeting to get complete updates on where the other parts of the project now stand. Again, Bowden encouraged patience from the public as the project continues on the opposite end.

