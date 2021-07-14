ALTON - It’s official, the City of Alton Splash Pad will open on at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

The City of Alton received a $250,000 Building Better Communities grant from American Water Charitable Foundation (AWCF) to create an inclusive community splash pad providing equitable and accessible water-based play spaces that inspire children to connect with nature and the outdoors. The program is administered by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA).

Illinois American Water is also a partner on the community splash pad project. The City of Alton received additional financial support through the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) program to aid in constructing concession and restroom facilities at the splash pad/amphitheater location.

City of Alton officials had been waiting on water tanks to be installed and those came in this past Saturday.

“Contegra got the water tanks installed and everything back in place,” Haynes said. “We have the features fired up and everything seems to be working properly. Now, all we need is IDPH to give us the sign-off on a health permit and also finish some little things. I expect a good amount of people to come when we open on Saturday. It is very exciting for Alton.”

