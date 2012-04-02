IT'S HOPPIN' AT CASTELLI'S IN APRIL!
FOOD:
Join us for Easter weekend April 6-8 for lunch or dinner open at 11 am every day (Mondays closed)
HAM & SWEET POTATO ENTREE $11.99 (plus tax and tip)
Ham Steak
Sweet potato
house salad
green beans
DRINKS:
In our bar.. offering the following specials every week
Martini "Tini" Tuesdays- $5.00 featured martinis
Wine Wednesday- $5.00 glass of wine and featured wine bottle specials
Tapper Thursdays- $3.50 on any of our craft/draft beers
MUSIC
Back by popular demand.... The Mo' Pleasure Band- Thursday April 12 from 6-9pm Come early to get your seat!
Acoustic guitar set by the one and only... Jack Twesten- Thursday April 26 from 6-9pm
