GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is excited to announce that the sweetest weekend of the year is here – National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend. If you haven’t gotten your freezers stocked up yet, we have you covered.

Article continues after sponsor message

February 16-18 will be the biggest weekend for the Girl Scout Cookie Program as cookie booths will be held in areas all throughout Southern Illinois. To find a cookie booth near you (for this weekend or any other weekend through March 10) visit gsofsi.org/findcookies or text COOKIES to 59618. While picking up some cookies for yourself, you can also purchase a box or two to donate to our Gift of Caring program. All cookies purchased through Gift of Caring will be donated to H.E.R.O.E.S. Care, an organization that supports our military families.

The 2024 national Girl Scout Cookie season theme, Unbox the Future, aims to remove social barriers that often keep girls boxed in. The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls and builds courage, confidence, and character through girl-led experiences. As a result, girls kickstart their limitless, barrier-breaking futures ‘outside the box’ by learning transferable life skills including goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 6,500 girls and engages nearly 3,400 adults in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

More like this: