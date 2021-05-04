St. Louis Union Station will host a fiesta on Wednesday, May 5 from 5 to 8 p.m., with the last ticket sold at 7:15 p.m.

Guests 21 and older can board the historic train cars at St. Louis Union Station for six classic cocktails and beer flavors and enjoy Cinco de Mayo-themed games and unique photo opportunities on the Station's outdoor Wheel Plaza.

Tickets include beverages at six tasting stations, a ride on The St. Louis Wheel -- the 200-foot-tall observation wheel -- and a round of mini-golf on the Station's 18-hole course.

Tickets are $35 and are available here.

The new 21+ event is presented by Anheuser-Busch. Beverages served during the fiesta include Cutwater Margarita and Mango Margarita, Estrella, Bud Light Lime, Bud Light Orange and Cutwater Tequila Paloma.

Article continues after sponsor message

St. Louis Aquarium Annual Pass Holders are eligible for discounted tickets to this event. Annual Pass Holder Discounted Tickets.

After the event, Train Shed, the restaurant at St. Louis Union Station, will offer 20% off of food and drink with the purchase of tickets.

Book a hotel package and receive two tickets to the event and a one-night stay at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel, a Curio Collection by Hilton. Packages start at $125.

Book Overnight Packages Here.

Be sure to follow St. Louis Union Station on social media channels @unionstationstl for up-to-date information.

St. Louis Union Station is located at 201 S.18th St., St. Louis, MO 63103. www.stlunionstation.com.

More like this: