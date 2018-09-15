EDWARDSVILLE - Senior running back Zach Bozarth scored five touchdowns in leading Metro-East Lutheran to its first on-field football win since August 30, 2013, as the Knights defeated Steelville, Mo., 52-14 Friday night at Knights Stadium.

The Knights’ last win before last night was a 34-27 decision over Bunker Hill at home in the 2013 opener.

“It’s been a long time,” Knights coach Micah Pomerenke said in an interview following the game. “It’s nice to get the win. Everyone’s in a great mood, very excited and joyful.”

The win was a culmination of hard work and dedication for the Knights, who season-opening roster contained only 15 players.

“It’s the culmination of a lot of hard work the last two years,” Pomerenke said. “We’ve developed a style of play where we leave it on the field. The boys are exhausted, but it’s a big win for our program and our school.”

The Knights never trailed, leading at the end of every quarter in recording the historic win.

With the win under the team’s belt, Pomerenke knows that his team is very capable of achieving greater things.

“We have a group of kids to develop the task, and play with a sense of urgency,” Pomerenke said. “We’re very capable of playing at a high level.”

The Knights have four games left on their schedule, and Pomerenke is looking forward to the challenges for the rest of the season.

“We’ve got the kind of momentum to keep it going,” Pomerenke said. “We’ll have a good week of practice this week and stay focused.”

