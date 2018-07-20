ALTON - Thursday night's flash mob for the Alton Police Department's lip sync video drew hundreds of people to Downtown Alton to dance in the middle of the street.

The choreographed dance, which was put together by Tabi Young of DK Dance Productions was set to Pharrell Williams's hit song, "Happy." It is set to be the latest installment in a national trend of police lip-syncing along with popular songs. Alton Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said the event helps to both humanize police officers and aid with the ever-important community relations aspect of policing. Instead of one officer in a patrol car or several officers within a station, Alton's entry into the social media zeitgeist involves the entire city.

"We've visited about 12 local businesses and we have about 15 officers involved," Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said prior to filming. "A lot of these are within the police station. We really wanted to get out there and be a part of the community."

Hejna echoed her chief's sentiments saying, "there are so many great places to film this in Alton."

The cinematographer for the event is Joe Moran who donated his time for free. Moran manages the Unseen Stars, which works to promote local businesses and personalities.

The flash mob of cops and kids is the second to last filmed event of the video, which began filming Tuesday of this week. Its finale will conclude with shots from the Alton Boys and Girls Club during Chillin' with the Chief - an event in which Simmons will provide free ice cream to children from a rented ice cream truck.

