SEE VIDEO:

ALTON - There were a lot of smiling children Friday afternoon at 1 Riverfront Drive after the new City of Alton Splash Pad opened its doors to the public.

The project is a collaboration between the City of Alton, American Water Charitable Foundation, National Recreation, and Park Association, and Illinois American Water.

The City of Alton received a $250,000 Building Better Communities grant from American Water Charitable Foundation (AWCF) to create an inclusive community splash pad providing equitable and accessible water-based play spaces that inspire children to connect with nature and the. The program is administered by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA).

Article continues after sponsor message

Illinois American Water is also a partner on the community splash pad project. The City of Alton received additional financial support through the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) program to aid in constructing concession and restroom facilities at the splash pad/amphitheater location.

Alton Mayor David Goins said with the new splash pad open it was a great day for Alton.

“It is another option for families to come down where kids have fun and wet at the same time,” Goins said. “Without Illinois American Water’s contributions, it probably doesn’t become a reality. We are so thankful and grateful to Illinois American Water for the partnership to bring this splash pad to Alton.”

Michael Haynes, the Alton Parks Recreation Department director, was ecstatic to get the splash pad open at this time of year. He said it will be a significant addition to the parks system.

More to come on a ribbon-cutting held prior to the opening of the pad.

More like this: