CHATSWORTH – Illinois State Rifle Association Executive Director Richard Pearson has been tapped to serve on the Board of the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms.

The Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms is the lobbying arm of the Second Amendment Foundation, (SAF) which is dedicated to promoting a better understanding about our nation’s Constitutional heritage to privately own and possess firearms. The organization is involved in numerous educational and legal action programs designed to better inform the public about the gun control debate.

“No one is more deserving of being on the Board of the Citizens committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms,” said Alan M. Gottlieb, Founder of the Second Amendment Foundation. “His experience in fighting for the Second Amendment is second to none. We are pleased to have Richard Pearson on the Board.”

Pearson said he is honored to be a part of the work the Citizens Committee does to protect the rights of honest gun owners.

“Alan and I have worked on a number of projects together over the years, and I am looking forward to continuing that work as a member of the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms board,” Pearson said. “Our rights and liberties are constantly being threatened and those of us who support the Second Amendment need to stand together to preserve the rights guaranteed to us in our Constitution.”

For more information, log on to www.isra.org.

