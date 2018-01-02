DuQuoin, IL – Illinois State Police Zone 7 Investigations is announcing the victim names involved in the fatal crash that occurred on Saturday, December 30, 2017 shortly after 1:00 A.M. on 13th Street at East Herrin Road in Herrin, Illinois.

The driver of the Jeep Compass that fled from the City of Herrin Police Department (HPD) officers is identified as Ashley A. Beck, a 31 year old female of Herrin, IL. Beck was fatally injured in the crash and was pronounced dead on scene by the Williamson County Coroner.

The driver of the Jeep Liberty that Beck struck was identified as Amber A. Mitchell, a 26 year old female of Johnston City, IL. Mitchell was later pronounced dead at the Herrin Hospital. An 11 month old female also occupied the Liberty and was treated and later released.

The investigation by the Illinois State Police Zone 7 Investigations into this matter continues and no further information is being released at this time.

