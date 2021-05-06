TILTON - The Illinois State Police (ISP) Zone 5 Investigations was requested by the Tilton Police Department (TPD) to assist with an officer-involved shooting involving an officer from the TPD. The incident occurred on May 5, 2021, at approximately 3:00 p.m., in the area of 500 East 14th Street in Tilton, Illinois. The officer and the suspect were both injured during the altercation and transported to local area hospitals with injuries.

ISP Zone 5 Investigations is leading this open and on-going investigation. No additional information will be released at this time by ISP Zone 5.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

