HERRIN, IL - On June 27, 2017, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) executed a search warrant in Herrin, Illinois.

The search warrant was executed as a result of an investigation conducted by the Southern Illinois Drug Task Force (SIDTF), the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group (SIEG), the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation and execution of the search warrant, agents seized a small quantity of methamphetamine and five firearms alleged to have been taken during a burglary at a business in Franklin County and from a residential burglary in Franklin County.

Two subjects have been arrested as a result of the investigation. Additional arrests are anticipated. The investigation continues.

The public is reminded that, under law, a defendant is presumed innocent of a charge until proven guilty, beyond a reasonable doubt, to the satisfaction of a jury.

