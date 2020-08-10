VENICE - The Illinois State Police and Venice Police have announced a Missing Endangered person - Arkel Griggs - has been found safe and sound.

Griggs, an 80-year-old male was last seen at the intersection of Broadway and Robin in Venice at 9 a.m. on Aug. 6 when ISP released a missing person's announcement.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

After ISP releases information on social media, Griggs was found.

ISP said Griggs had a condition that put him in danger.

More like this:

Aug 25, 2023 - Venice School District Announces Plans for New Elementary School

Jul 14, 2023 - MCT Donates Patrol Bike To Sheriff's Office

May 15, 2023 - Alton PD Seeking Assistance In Identifying Vehicle's Owner In Connection With Murder

May 15, 2023 - Man Charged With First-Degree Murder, Other Obstruction Of Justice In Alton Fatal Shooting

Related Video:

New Developments in Bonnie Woodward Case

 