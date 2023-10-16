CHICAGO – As the Israeli-Hamas conflict continues, the Illinois State Police (ISP) continues coordinating statewide law enforcement communications and activity in response to the elevated level of threats of violence and hate crimes related to the current conflict.

ISP reminds the public of the importance of remaining vigilant against hate crime activity and potential terrorism.

“Everyone in Illinois- both law enforcement and community members alike- must remain on guard against both terrorism and hate crimes during this period of volatility,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “If you see something, say something, before it’s too late.”

ISP continues its outreach to Muslim and Jewish communities in Illinois to communicate with and support religious leaders being impacted by the current threat environment.

Intelligence sharing and communication with our local and federal partners continues around the clock with all of ISP’s assets remaining at a heightened state of readiness appropriate for this evolving and volatile situation.

At this time, there is no actionable intelligence regarding any credible mass threats in Illinois. However, the public should report suspicious behavior to their local law enforcement agency or call 911 depending on the level of the threat. ISP reminds everyone that if you see something, say something.

