TROY - A large amount of law enforcement converged on the TA Travel Center Area in Troy on Saturday night for an apparent shooting.

Troy Police said late Saturday evening, that Illinois State Police had been called to the scene and could not release any more details at the present.

Troy Police, Troy Fire, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and ISP, along with Troy and Maryville Ambulance were visible at the scene.

More to come.

