ISP, Troy Police, Other Law Enforcement Probe Apparent Shooting Near TA Travel Center In Troy
TROY - A large amount of law enforcement converged on the TA Travel Center Area in Troy on Saturday night for an apparent shooting.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Troy Police said late Saturday evening, that Illinois State Police had been called to the scene and could not release any more details at the present.
Troy Police, Troy Fire, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and ISP, along with Troy and Maryville Ambulance were visible at the scene.
More to come.
More like this: