SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) is targeting vehicle theft, hijacking, and related violent crimes using a $10 million Illinois Vehicle Hijacking and Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention and Insurance Verification Council grant from the Illinois Secretary of State. "With the use of increased patrol presence, air operations support, automated license plate readers, investigations, and forensic services, the Illinois State Police is dedicated to stopping vehicle thefts and hijacking crimes," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. From October through December 2023, ISP missions resulted in the following: Vehicles recovered – stolen and/or hijacked 251 Stolen vehicle arrests 19 Hijacked vehicle arrests 0 Firearms seized as a result of stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery 16 Missions targeting stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violent crime 53 K9 used for stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violence crime 17 Air Operations targeting stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violent crime 53 Forensic laboratory assignments related to stolen/hijacked vehicle 1,366 Highlights of ISP vehicle recovery efforts: November 21, 2023, at approximately 11:36 p.m., ISP, with the assistance of automated license plate readers, pursued a Volkswagen taken in an aggravated vehicular hijacking. The vehicle crashed in the 7000 block of S. Lafayette Street in Chicago and four suspects were taken into custody. A firearm was also recovered. November 29, 2023, at approximately 8:05 p.m., ISP, with the assistance of automated license plate readers and air support, pursued a stolen Hyundai on I-94 at 26th Street. The Hyundai crashed in the 2000 block of W. 167th Street in Hazel Crest and two suspects were taken into custody and a firearm was recovered. December 13, 2023, at approximately 9:00 p.m., ISP, with assistance from air support, located a stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled and stopped in the 18000 block of River Drive in Hazel Crest where multiple suspects fled on foot into the residence. Another stolen vehicle fled this residence and parked at a residence in the 100 block of Shabbona Drive in Park Forest where one suspect fled inside the residence. Four suspects were taken into custody between the two residences. Two stolen vehicles and four firearms were recovered