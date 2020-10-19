HIGHLAND - The Illinois State Police stopped a Chrysler passenger car driven by Sami J. Chartouni, 47, of Danburg, Conn., for a traffic violation on Highway 70 near Highland at 2:31 p.m. on October 5, 2020, and discovered the driver not only had in his possession five duct-taped packages of fentanyl, a controlled substance, but 24 boxes of tanzanite jewels/stones of various cuts.

Tanzanite is the violet to blue or purple form of the mineral zoisite. The mining area for the precious gem is less than 6 square kilometers and located a half-hour away from Kilimanjaro International Airport. Tanzanite is used in fine jewelry from pendants, earrings, and some rings and bracelets. The tanzanite jewels/stones are very valuable.

Illinois State Police said in a report that Chartouni was charged with possession and trafficking a controlled substance and also written a warning for improper lane use and was jailed at Madison County Jail. There are not any charges for the extensive possession of the tanzanite jewels/stones at this time.

Chartouni's bail has been set at $500,000.

ISP said no additional information will be released at this time.

