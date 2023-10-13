ELMHURST – On October 12, 2023, at approximately 3:54 a.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP officer’s squad car that was hit by a motorist who failed to move over on Interstate 290 westbound at York Street in DuPage County.

On the above date and time, an ISP Troop 3 trooper was stationary on the right shoulder of Interstate 290 westbound with emergency lights activated, handling a crash. A Nissan Rogue, traveling westbound, failed to move over, striking the rear driver side of the ISP squad car. The Trooper was outside of the squad car at the time of the crash and was uninjured. The driver of the Nissan, 23-year-old Isaac L. Blount of Bellwood, IL, was also uninjured. Blount was issued citations for Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of an Emergency Vehicle and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.

So far this year, ISP has had 17 Move Over Law-related crashes. In 2022, ISP had 23 Move Over Law-related crashes where eight Troopers sustained injuries. ISP is reminding the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as “Scott’s Law”. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over. A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years. Additional information can be found at the following link:

