CHICAGO – On October 5, 2023, at approximately 10:02 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP officer’s squad car that was hit by a motorist who failed to move over on Interstate 94 southbound at King Drive in Cook County.

On the above date and time, an ISP Troop 3 trooper was attempting to make a traffic stop on a stolen black Dodge Charger. The Charger recklessly fled onto the right shoulder and struck the rear of a different ISP officer’s squad car that was stationary with emergency lights activated while on a separate traffic stop. As a result of the crash, the Charger then overturned and three occupants fled on foot, none of which were apprehended. The officer was inside of the squad car at the time of the crash, but refused medical attention.

So far this year, ISP has had 16 Move Over Law-related crashes. In 2022, ISP had 23 Move Over Law-related crashes where eight Troopers sustained injuries. ISP is reminding the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as “Scott’s Law”. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over. A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years. Additional information can be found at the following link:

https://isp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/340d57cd956c453da2de25af804c268d

