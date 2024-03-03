EAST SAINT LOUIS – The Illinois State Police is investigating a traffic crash where the squad car was struck by a vehicle driven by a Belleville woman.

The trooper was transported to an area hospital for the treatment of injuries and was released. The driver of the Buick, 55-year-old Billie Snively of Belleville, IL., was uninjured and charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Improper Lane Usage, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, and the Move Over Law – Failure to Yield to Stationary Emergency Vehicle.

On March 1, 2024, at approximately 11:53 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a traffic crash involving an ISP trooper’s squad car that was hit by a motorist who failed to move over on Interstate 64 eastbound in the area of milepost 1.5, St. Clair County.

On the above date and time, an ISP trooper was blocking the far-right lane of traffic on Interstate 64 eastbound near milepost 1.5 in St. Clair County due to a prior incident in that area. The squad car was stationary with the emergency lights activated. The trooper was inside the vehicle when it was struck on the driver’s side rear by a Buick Lacrosse.

In 2022, ISP had 23 Move Over Law-related crashes where eight troopers sustained injuries. In 2023, ISP had 21 Move Over Law-related crashes; 2024, ISP has suffered 10 to date. ISP reminds the public that the Move Over Law requires all drivers to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated.

A person who violates the Move Over Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.? Additional information can be found at the following link: https://isp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/340d57cd956c453da2de25af804c268d

