EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Public Safety Enforcement Group is requesting assistance in identifying a person of interest.

On December 5, 2023, ISP agents were requested by the East St. Louis Police Department to assist with a homicide investigation that occurred in the 600 block of South 15th Street. The victim, 47-year-old, Dariell Braddix of East St. Louis, IL., was pronounced deceased. The photos below and the video link here are of a person of interest.

Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS) or ISP Special Agent Shaun Dannenbrink, 618-301-0807. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

