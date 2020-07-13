COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois State Police Department is investigating four homicides in East St. Louis over the weekend. ISP said none of the homicides appear to be related and are being investigated as separate incidents.

At 4 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, the East St. Louis Police Department responded to the G and P Confectionery, located at 1332 Bond Avenue for a homicide investigation. The store owner, 42-year-old William Porter, Jr. of Centreville, IL., was shot and killed inside the store.

At 10:47 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, the East St. Louis Police Department responded to 15th Street near Baker Avenue for a homicide investigation. The victim, 37-year-old Hardy M. Burns of Centreville, was shot and killed in the street.

At 7:25 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, the East St. Louis Police Department responded to 1213 State St. for a homicide investigation. The victim, 41-year-old Tony Townsend of East St. Louis, was shot and killed in a fenced-in lot located at 1213 State St.

At 9:13 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020, the East St. Louis Police Department responded to the Samuel Gomper’s Housing Complex, 450 N. 6th Street, near the number 10 building for a homicide investigation. The victim, 30-year-old Terrill D. Mason, who is a resident of the Samuel Gomper’s Housing Complex, was shot and killed while standing outside near the number 10 building.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Zone 6 in Collinsville, was requested by the East St. Louis Police Department to assist in the aforementioned investigations.

The homicides are being jointly investigated by the East St. Louis Police Department and the Illinois State Police DCI, Zone 6. Anyone with any information regarding any of these homicides is asked to contact ISP Master Sergeant Elbert Jennings at 618-571-4124, or if interested in a reward, and wanting to remain anonymous, may call CRIME STOPPERS at 866-371-8477 (tips). All media inquiries should be directed to the following email address ISP.Zone06.Media@illinois.gov .

