WASHINGTON PARK – The Illinois State Police announced they are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 40-year-old Sherkia E. Jointer of East St. Louis, who is a person of interest in relation to a shooting that occurred on March 2, 2023, in the 1200 block of North 49th Street in Washington Park.

An adult male victim was found deceased with an apparent gunshot wound outside a residence.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident or her whereabouts is asked to contact Zone 6 Special Agent Miller at 618-402-5979, CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS), or visit https://www.stlrcs.org/. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.