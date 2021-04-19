ISP Reports Single-Vehicle Crash On U.S. Route 67 Westbound, Manchester, Driver Faces Charges
ROODHOUSE - A 48-year-old Roodhouse male was injured in a single-vehicle traffic crash at 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 18, at the Greene County/Scott County line.
Robert Sprague was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries after his vehicle struck several road signs and barrels. He faces multiple charges after the accident. Below is the preliminary police report:
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 20:
WHAT: Single-Vehicle Traffic Crash with Injury
WHERE: US Route 67 westbound, Manchester, Scott/Greene County Line
WHEN: April 18, 2021 at 6:15 a.m.
VEHICLE: Unit 1 – Gray 2008 Mazda 3
DRIVER: Unit 1 – Robert Sprague, a 48-year-old male from Roodhouse, IL –
Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening
injuries.
PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling north on US Route 67, at the South edge of Scott County
when it struck several road signs and barrels. Unit 1 left the scene of the
crash and traveled south into Greene County. Unit 1 was involved in a
second crash. Unit 1 traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a
ditch, disabling the vehicle. The driver of Unit 1 was transported by
ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No
further information will be disseminated at this time.
CHARGES: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Leaving the Scene of a Property
Damage Crash, Improper Lane Usage, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a
Crash, Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Unlawful
Possession of Cannabis by the Driver.
(All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law).
