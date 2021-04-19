ROODHOUSE - A 48-year-old Roodhouse male was injured in a single-vehicle traffic crash at 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 18, at the Greene County/Scott County line.

Robert Sprague was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries after his vehicle struck several road signs and barrels. He faces multiple charges after the accident. Below is the preliminary police report:

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 20:

WHAT: Single-Vehicle Traffic Crash with Injury

WHERE: US Route 67 westbound, Manchester, Scott/Greene County Line

WHEN: April 18, 2021 at 6:15 a.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – Gray 2008 Mazda 3

DRIVER: Unit 1 – Robert Sprague, a 48-year-old male from Roodhouse, IL –

Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening

injuries.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling north on US Route 67, at the South edge of Scott County

when it struck several road signs and barrels. Unit 1 left the scene of the

crash and traveled south into Greene County. Unit 1 was involved in a

second crash. Unit 1 traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a

ditch, disabling the vehicle. The driver of Unit 1 was transported by

ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No

further information will be disseminated at this time.

CHARGES: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Leaving the Scene of a Property

Damage Crash, Improper Lane Usage, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a

Crash, Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Unlawful

Possession of Cannabis by the Driver.

(All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law).

