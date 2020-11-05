RAYMOND - This is an Illinois State Police report from a fatal crash west of Raymond in Montgomery County. John B. Barnes is a 56-year-old male from Girard.

WHAT: TwoVehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Interstate 55 southbound at Milepost 65, west of Raymond, Montgomery County

WHEN: November 4, 2020 at 5:20 AM

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – White 2015 Chevrolet Box Truck

Unit 2 – Green 2017 International Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer

DRIVERS: Unit 1 – John B. Barnes, a 56 year old male from Girard, IL – Pronounced deceased on scene by the Montgomery County Coroner.

Unit 2– Michael C. Hegger, a 36 year old male from Florissant, MO - Refused medical attention.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was southbound on Interstate 55 at Milepost 65. Unit 2 had been stopped on the shoulder for an unknown reason and was pulling back onto the interstate. Unit 1 rear ended unit 2. The driver of unit 1was pronounced deceased on scene by the Montgomery County Coroner. The driver of unit 2 refused medical attention. The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) responded and is continuing the investigation. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

