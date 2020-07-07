ST. CLAIR COUNTY - The Illinois State Police late Tuesday afternoon issued a press released about a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 64, Westbound, milepost 25 in St. Clair County. The crash occurred at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

The name of the victim in the crash has not been released pending next of kin notification. That area of the interstate was closed for four hours for crash investigation.

WHERE: Interstate 64 Westbound Milepost 25, St. Clair County.

WHEN: July 7, 2020, at 12:25 p.m.

VEHICLEs: 1- 2000 Peterbilt Truck Tractor Semi Trailer Combination

Unit 2- 2020 Ford Truck.

DRIVER:

Unit 1- Terry Bermen, 40-year-old male from Potosi, MO. - uninjured.

Unit 2- Pending Next of Kin Notification - deceased.

PRELIMINARY ISP REPORT: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 and Unit 2 were both traveling west on Interstate 64 near milepost 25 in St. Clair County. Unit 2 came to a stop due to traffic congestion. The driver of Unit 1 failed to notice Unit 2 had stopped and drove into the rear of Unit 2. Unit 2 left the roadway to the right and caught fire. The driver of Unit 2 was pronounced deceased on scene by the St. Clair County Coroner. The driver of Unit 1 was uninjured. The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 were closed for approximately 4 hours during the crash investigation. The crash is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

CHARGES: This crash remains under investigation and charges are possibly pending.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

