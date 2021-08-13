ALEXANDER COUNTY - This is an Illinois State Police two-vehicle fatal traffic crash report from Aug. 12, 2021.

WHERE: Illinois Route 3, ¾ mile south of Illinois Route 127, Alexander County

WHEN: Aug. 12, 2021 at approximately 10:08 p.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – White 2016 Ford MustangUnit 2 – White/Silver 2005 Honda motorcycle

DRIVER: Unit 1 – Mathew C. Foulks, 29-year-old male from Clarksville, TN – Transported via ambulance to a local hospital for minor injuries. Unit 2 – Name withheld pending next of kin notification, 55-year-old female of Paducah, KY - Deceased



PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 3 just south of Illinois Route 127. Unit 2 was traveling southbound in the same area. Unit 1 crossed the centerline and struck Unit 2 head-on. The rider of Unit 2 was pronounced deceased on scene by the Alexander County Coroner. IL Rt. 3 was closed for crash investigation and scene clean-up until approximately 2:30 a.m.

The open and on-going investigation is being continued by the ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit and the Alexander County Coroner. There is no further information available at this time.



CHARGES: The Unit 1 driver, Foulks, was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Improper Lane Usage, No Valid Driver’s License, and Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

