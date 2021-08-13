ALEXANDER COUNTY - This is an Illinois State Police two-vehicle fatal traffic crash report from Aug. 12, 2021.

WHERE: Illinois Route 3, ¾ mile south of Illinois Route 127, Alexander County

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

WHEN: Aug. 12, 2021 at approximately 10:08 p.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – White 2016 Ford MustangUnit 2 – White/Silver 2005 Honda motorcycle

DRIVER: Unit 1 – Mathew C. Foulks, 29-year-old male from Clarksville, TN – Transported via ambulance to a local hospital for minor injuries. Unit 2 – Name withheld pending next of kin notification, 55-year-old female of Paducah, KY - Deceased

Article continues after sponsor message

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 3 just south of Illinois Route 127. Unit 2 was traveling southbound in the same area. Unit 1 crossed the centerline and struck Unit 2 head-on. The rider of Unit 2 was pronounced deceased on scene by the Alexander County Coroner. IL Rt. 3 was closed for crash investigation and scene clean-up until approximately 2:30 a.m.

The open and on-going investigation is being continued by the ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit and the Alexander County Coroner. There is no further information available at this time.

CHARGES: The Unit 1 driver, Foulks, was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Improper Lane Usage, No Valid Driver’s License, and Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this:

Apr 23, 2024 - School Bus Involved in Three-Vehicle Crash in Edwardsville

Apr 8, 2024 - Nonn Identifies Two Victims In Sunday, April 7, 2024, Crash On Highway 159

Apr 7, 2024 - Two Die In Crash On Illinois 159, Others Transported To Hospital With Injuries

Feb 29, 2024 - ISP Makes Arrest Of Matteson Man For First-Degree Murder

Apr 8, 2024 - Illinois State Police Provide Results Of Month-Long "Operation Fast Break"

 