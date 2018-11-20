COLLINSVILLE – The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is generally one of the busiest travel holiday periods of the year. As millions of travelers take to Illinois roadways to celebrate Thanksgiving, Illinois State Police (ISP) CAPTAIN Timothy Tyler wants to remind motorists to drive safely.

The ISP will utilize a combination of enforcement and education to reduce serious crashes and criminal activities. ISP Troopers will be highly visible on the interstates and heavily traveled state routes and will aggressively enforce Fatal Four violations; Speeding, DUI, Distracted Driving and Seat Belts.

Drivers can do their part to ensure they, and their passengers, experience safe travels. Simply keeping your eyes on the road, watching your speed, buckling your seatbelt, and refraining from driving after consuming alcoholic beverages can reduce your chances of being involved in a traffic crash.

The ISP will be doing our part to help keep the roadways safe from dangerous drivers. Troopers will be on the watch for drivers exceeding speed limits and those who choose to drive distracted, and remove intoxicated drivers from Illinois roadways. Remember, buzzed driving is drunk driving.

“Our goal is to ensure safe travels for you and your loved ones over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend,” stated I.S.P. Captain Tyler. “ More than 400 people are killed each year during the Thanksgiving holiday period. We will have extra officers out on patrol removing impaired drivers from the roadways during the entire holiday weekend, added Tyler.”

The ISP is joining the Illinois Department of Transportation and other law enforcement agencies to remind motorists to Click It or Ticket. The Click It or Ticket campaign officially started on November 16 and will end on November 26. The goal of this high-visibility effort is to reduce motor vehicle crashes and resulting injuries and fatalities. Stepped-up patrols and seat belt enforcement zones will be seen throughout the state through the holiday period.

