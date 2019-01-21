ISP reminds motorists to remain vigilant Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – For two consecutive weekends, the region has been hit with freezing rain, snow and low temps. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! The Illinois State Police (ISP) reminds motorists to remain vigilant as a second system of winter weather enters Illinois. During last weekend’s storm, the ISP handled 384 traffic crashes and assisted 1,257 motorists. Forecasted extreme cold temperatures and snowfall could again affect travel across Illinois this weekend. The ISP suggests that you refrain from traveling during inclement weather. If you must travel, the ISP recommends that you: Move over and slow down for emergency vehicles, including snowplows.· Make sure someone is aware of your travel route.

Dress warmly. Choose layers of clothing in anticipation of unexpected winter weather emergencies.

Ensure you keep plenty of gas in your tank in case your vehicle becomes stranded.

Clear ice and snow from your vehicle windows and lights.

Don’t crowd the plow. Remember, a snowplow operator’s field of vision is restricted. You may see them, but they may not see you.

Watch out for black ice. Roads that appear clear may be treacherous. Take it slow when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges, and shady areas – all are prone to black ice.

Have an emergency car care kit that contains jumper cables, a flashlight, an ice scraper, blankets, gloves, food items, water, and a first-aid kit.

Carry a cell phone and a charger.

Always wear a safety belt.

Please slow down and pay attention to the road if you must drive during inclement weather. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip