MADISON COUNTY - The Illinois State Police has released the name of the victim in the three-vehicle fatal traffic crash at 6:09 a.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021, on Interstate 270 Westbound at Milepost 3.4 in Madison County. The victim was Herbert A. Veliz, 30, of Overland, MO.

Nevan J. Wilson, 30, of Hazelwood, MO., was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 11:



WHAT: Three-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Interstate 270 westbound at Milepost 3.4, Madison County

WHEN: Sept. 15, 2021, at 6:09 a.m.

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Black 2002 Lexus RX

Unit 2 – White 2019 Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer

Unit 3 – White 2021 Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer

DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Herbert A. Veliz, a 30-year-old male from Overland, MO – Deceased.

Unit 2 – Nevan J. Wilson, a 30-year-old male from Hazelwood, MO – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Unit 3 – Brad R. Linder, a 56-year-old male from Georgetown, KY – Refused medical attention.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling eastbound on Interstate 270 at Milepost 3.4 in Madison County. Units 2 and 3 were traveling westbound on Interstate 270 in the same area. Unit 2 was in the left lane and Unit 3 was traveling directly beside Unit 2 in the right lane. For an unknown reason, Unit 1 left the roadway to the left and went into the median, striking the ditch embankment. Unit 1 then struck the front of Unit 2. Unit 3 was struck by both Units 1 and 2.

The driver of Unit 1 was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of Unit 2 was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of Unit 3 refused medical attention. The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is continuing the investigation. No further information will be disseminated at this time.





All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

