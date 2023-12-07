EAST ST. LOUIS - Illinois State Police provided a statement and information on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, after two recent homicides on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in the city. The two homicides are being investigated by ISP Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG).

The report came in of a shooting at 2:04 p.m. on Dec. 5, in the 500 block of South 14th Street and 600 block of South 15 Street in East St. Louis in St. Clair County.

Preliminary information indicates the following occurred: ISP DCI PSEG agents responded to the 500 block of South 14th Street to assist the East St. Louis Police Department with a shooting investigation. A female victim was shot numerous times and was declared deceased. A short time later, PSEG agents were notified of a deceased male with a fatal gunshot wound in the 600 block of South 15th Street. Preliminary information indicates these two shootings to possibly be related.

"ISP is aware of video footage and still images recently released by a citizen to media outlets surrounding these recent homicides in East St Louis," ISP said. "As ISP’s investigation has unfolded, we do not believe the person depicted in those images is connected to the investigation. ISP is continuing with its thorough investigation and has developed a person of interest who has yet to be positively identified."

The St. Clair County coroner has identified the woman as Danielle Braddix, 47, of East St. Louis, and the man as 42-year-old Sanchez James.

Anyone who witnessed the shootings or has any knowledge of the shootings is asked to contact the ISP directly by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov or by phone at (618) 301-0807. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

This is an active investigation and there is no additional information at this time. If additional information becomes available, ISP will update you as soon as possible.

