JEFFERSON COUNTY - Illinois State Police District 13 announced the following two-vehicle fatal crash on I-57, near milepost 94 in Jefferson County.

WHAT: Two-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Interstate 57 Northbound at Milepost 94 Exit Ramp, Jefferson County

WHEN: Feb. 11, 2021 at 2:15 p.m.

VEHICLES: Unit 1- 1999 Black Dodge Truck

Unit 2- 2017 Blue Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination

DRIVERS: Unit 1- Pending next of kin notification

Unit 2- Kadeem Lindsey, 26-year-old male from Orlando, FL - Uninjured

PASSENGER: Unit 2- Reder Rancy, 39-year-old male from Springfield, MO - Uninjured

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling north on Interstate 57 and attempted to exit at milepost 94. Unit 2 was stopped on the right shoulder just past the exit ramp. The driver of Unit 1 failed to negotiate the exit and struck the rear of Unit 2. The driver of Unit 1 was pronounced deceased on scene by the Jefferson County Coroner. Both the driver and passenger of Unit 2 were uninjured. This crash is still under investigation and no further information is available.

