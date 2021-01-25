BENTON - This is preliminary information about a fatal hit-and-run traffic crash in Benton.



WHAT: Two Unit Hit and Run Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Interstate 57 northbound at Milepost 69.5, Benton, Franklin County.

WHEN: Jan. 22, 2021 at approximately 4:49 AM

VEHICLE: Unit 1- Unknown Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer

Unit 2- Tan 2006 Hyundai Elantra

DRIVER: Unit 1- Unknown

Unit 2- James J. Bean, a 70-year-old male from West Frankfort – Pronounced deceased on scene.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Both units were traveling northbound on Interstate 57 at Milepost 69.5, in Franklin County. Unit 1 was directly behind Unit 2. Unit 1 struck the rear of Unit 2. Unit 2 lost control and left the roadway to the right. Unit 2 overturned and the driver was ejected. The driver of Unit 2 was pronounced deceased at the scene. Unit 1 did not stop and left the scene. The Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Zone 7 and the Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) will continue the investigation. If anyone has information on this incident, please call Zone 7 investigations at 618-250-7601. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

