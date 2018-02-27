WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL - Illinois State Police have released the details of a fatal crash on Illinois Route 15, 0.1 mile east of Raven Road in Washington County.

Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 1:07 p.m. a 2014 Chevrolet Impala and a 2017 Ford Truck collided head on. Preliminary investigative details indicate the Chevrolet was traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 15 approximately 0.1 mile east of Raven Road when it crossed the center line and struck the westbound Ford truck.

Both vehicles came to rest on the north side of the roadway. Illinois Route 15 was closed for approximately 3 hours for crash investigation and scene clean up. No charges have been filed.

The driver of the Impala was fatally injured. The driver of the truck was Micah Rinckner, a 26 year old male from Ashley, IL. He was transported via ambulance to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The name of the Chevrolet's driver has not been released at this time, pending notification of family.

